LETTER: Protect our watersheds from logging

To the Editor,

Here we go again, citizens of this once beautiful Alberni Valley. After a lifetime of living here, raising a family and always being concerned about our environment, I have never wanted to live anywhere else.

My only hope and wish is that the citizens of this Valley, no matter who, will help stop what is happening in our watersheds, to our fish stocks and wildlife. We must stop logging companies from plundering our environment all for the greed and profit of the almighty dollar.

Wayne Crowley,

Port Alberni

Alberni Valley News