LETTER: Protect our Surrey parks

The Editor,
I’m writing to voice my opposition to putting a road through Bear Creek Park.
I fully agree with the “Save Bear Creek Park” group about the loss of natural beauty in Bear Creek Park, where the planned road would be built.
A park like Bear Creek Park – where one can go from running on a sports track to running alongside rambling brooks and birds chattering to you away from the crowds – is a unique part of Surrey that we should protect.
Surrey needs parks like Bear Creek Park. They are essential for all to enjoy and recharge.
Dana Gill, White Rock
