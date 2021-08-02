LETTER: Protect our Surrey parks

Planned extension of 84th Avenue would result in loss of natural beauty

Friends of Bear Creek Park held a ‘yellow-ribbon event’ on Saturday (June 12, 2021), with protesters at 84th Avenue and King George Boulevard and 84th Avenue and 140th Street. People were asked to tie a yellow ribbon in their yard “to celebrate and to show support for our trees in Bear Creek Park.” (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Editor,

I’m writing to voice my opposition to putting a road through Bear Creek Park.

I fully agree with the “Save Bear Creek Park” group about the loss of natural beauty in Bear Creek Park, where the planned road would be built.

A park like Bear Creek Park – where one can go from running on a sports track to running alongside rambling brooks and birds chattering to you away from the crowds – is a unique part of Surrey that we should protect.

Surrey needs parks like Bear Creek Park. They are essential for all to enjoy and recharge.

Dana Gill, White Rock

