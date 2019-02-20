Letter: Proposed Lumby cannabis facility belongs in industrial zone

The front door of my house is located 60 metres from Green Amber’s proposed 100,000 sqare foot cannabis production facility.

My bedroom will be closer to the flowering rooms in building C than the security office will be. I will have to sleep near 14 large HVAC units, one for each flowering room and 16 smaller units used for the vegetation and drying rooms. My dining room window will face these buildings and all the lights from 20 plus building exits surrounding the facility and all of that encompassed by a security fence.

It has been said that this is just a case of ‘not in my backyard-ism,’ but not everything belongs in neighborhood backyards. Does anybody want an industrial building the size of Walmart 60 metres from your front door?

This facility has to be built on concrete, so he is not here for the soil. The product is grown in windowless metal buildings, so he is not here for the sunshine. The buildings are supplied by a closed loop ventilation system, so he is not here for the clean air. He is here for the water and even that will be filtered, treated, nutrients and kept at a constant temperature. This facility does not have to be on ALR, it should not be on ALR. It belongs in an industrial zone.

Fernandes, the president of Green Amber, has stated that cannabis is an agricultural crop; however, he has to apply for non-farm use status in order to proceed. I would argue that an agricultural crop that needs a non-farm use status is only agricultural in terminology and not practice. Once again this facility belongs in an industrial zone not in ALR surrounded family homes.

I believe that if this proposed facility is allowed at 95 Shafer Road, precedence will be set. More corporate owned, industrial-sized facilities will be built in your back yards. The RDNO has the ability to not forward this application, it will go to a vote whether to forward it to ALC or not. A vote to forward the submission is akin to approval by RDNO by virtue that not submitting is disapproval. The ALC will then have the final decision on ALR land. Please, if you have concerns or questions contact your Regional Director and cc all Board of Directors.

Kevin Brown

