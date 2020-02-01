Letter: Proposed gravel pit near Revelstoke is ‘reprehensible’

The pit would be located beside the Jordan River

Despite public backlash, Jake-Jay Construction got a license from the province to investigate the potential new gravel site. (File)

Dear Editor,

Thank you for your coverage of this very important meeting regarding a critical part of our City. The idea that what is perhaps the last pristine piece of land within the city will be given away for a pittance to enable someone to save a little money for fuel and for “convenience”, is reprehensible.

The financial return on gravel extraction is brief and the land will be forever ruined.

In contrast, preserving what is there for use by the residents of Revelstoke and visitors to the city in perpetuity, will give an inestimable return for generations.

Robin Brooks-Hill

Revelstoke