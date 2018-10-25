35307

LETTER: Proportional representation would be the latest change to Canada’s ever-evolving electoral system

This November we have the opportunity to vote for Proportional Representation and change our present First Past the Post to an electoral system that represents all voters. We only have to look to the United States to see a two-party system locked in a death grip. In the New Brunswick recent election the Conservatives won by one constituency with 31 per cent of the vote over the Liberals with 37 per cent of the vote. Citizens are not voting because they are not being represented in our present system. We need to change to proportional representation.

Proportional representation in a variety of forms is the method used by many Western countries. It is not new.

It is a tried and true system that works. We as citizens should make a point of finding the facts for ourselves by reviewing Fair Vote Canada’s fact checker website (https://prorepfactcheck.ca). Over the last 150 years, we have made many changes to our electoral system. In the beginning, only rich men and landowners could vote. It was expanded to include all men; in the 20th century, women were given the vote and in the last 70 years, Chinese, Japanese and our First Nations were given the vote. Let’s make another change that will include all voters in the final tally.

This November when your electoral reform package arrives vote, for proportional representation, a system that represents all voters.

Jim Gillis

Area B

