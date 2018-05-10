LETTER: Proportional representation is only about democratic fairness, not issues

Dear editor,

Re: Proportional representation article paints a rose-coloured picture, Letter, May 1.

I agree with Paul Ellegood that a proportional voting system would not in and of itself resolve any particular political issues.

The proportional representation debate is about (and only about) democratic fairness, and arguments for and against PR should address only this issue. Unfortunately, Mr. Ellegood’s opposition to PR is driven by yet another outside issue: he doesn’t want to see “more Greens in the legislature.” As for his concerns about minority governments, I refer him to Wendy Niven’s letter in the same issue of the Record.

Proportional representation is a non-partisan issue. If party X receives 20 per cent of the vote should they or should they not get 20 per cent the seats? And does it matter if party X is Liberal, NDP, Green or Conservative? It’s not only Greens and NDP you would benefit form PR. Under a proportional voting system Rachel Notley would not now be premier of Alberta and Glen Clark would never have been premier of B.C. Our current voting system is out-dated and distorts the voting process. Eventually everybody gets ripped off.

Erik Taynen

Courtenay