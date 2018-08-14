LETTER: Proportional representation is ‘confusing to everyone’

A recent writer condemned Parksville-Qualicum MLA Michelle Stilwell for suggesting the the proportional representation system would be confusing to seniors. No, it's confusing to everyone. It's an alphabet soup.

A recent writer condemned Parksville-Qualicum MLA Michelle Stilwell for suggesting the the proportional representation system would be confusing to seniors. No, it’s confusing to everyone. It’s an alphabet soup.

The underdog will do anything to climb to the top.

I’ve been voting for almost 50 years and sometimes find it difficult to pick even one name confidently. I can imagine voter turnout falling by confusing the issue. Our system may not be perfect, but it is simple enough and we understand it.

Clarke Lacey

Coombs

Previous story
Why bother protecting Garry oaks?
Next story
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tent city has got to go

Just Posted

Hwy. 7 goes to alternating one-lane traffic as crews fight Mt. Hicks wildfire

  • 10 hours ago

 

Controlled burn slows down Snowy wildfire growth

 

Bourne to be Ozz coming to Nanaimo’s Port Theatre

  • 10 hours ago

 

LETTER: Proportional representation is ‘confusing to everyone’

  • 10 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Will energy efficiency stall climate disruption?

    In the race against the increasingly widespread and devastating consequences of climate change, solutions tend to focus on products and technologies. Renewable energy, electric vehicles, biofuels, carbon capture and storage and geoengineering get much of the attention, in part because they lead us to believe we can continue acting as usual. Those technologies must be part of the solution, but we must also consider our wasteful behaviours.

  • LETTER: Opposition to tent city doesn’t make you a bigot

    "I do not support the tent city at Regina Park"

  • LETTER: Overwhelmed by people’s kindness

    I was walking my dog Sam at my favourite dog walking park at Ravensong.

  • LETTER: RCMP ‘save’ little one’s lemonade stand

    I just wanted to send a huge thank you to the RCMP for saving my little one's lemonade stand.

  • LETTER: Pollution’s cost can’t be avoided

    It seems many Canadians have made piece with the fact that wildfires, floods and vicious storms are the new norm and and whether it has to do with global warming or not is unsure. The oil industry shows an ad on TV where they suggest that the doubled oil pipe is not transporting more oil - it will just flow faster. Really? Do they think the public is stupid enough to swallow that? Obviously yes or they are just not interested. I have not heard one voice against that ridiculous statement.

  • Letter: Let marijuana growth in ALR

    How much more unproductive land do we want to accumulate in the ALR?

  • LETTER: Proportional representation is ‘confusing to everyone’

    A recent writer condemned Parksville-Qualicum MLA Michelle Stilwell for suggesting the the proportional representation system would be confusing to seniors. No, it's confusing to everyone. It's an alphabet soup.