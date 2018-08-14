LETTER: Proportional representation is ‘confusing to everyone’

A recent writer condemned Parksville-Qualicum MLA Michelle Stilwell for suggesting the the proportional representation system would be confusing to seniors. No, it's confusing to everyone. It's an alphabet soup.

The underdog will do anything to climb to the top.

I’ve been voting for almost 50 years and sometimes find it difficult to pick even one name confidently. I can imagine voter turnout falling by confusing the issue. Our system may not be perfect, but it is simple enough and we understand it.

Clarke Lacey

Coombs