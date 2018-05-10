LETTER: Proportional representation ensures that power is shared, not absolute

Dear editor,

I read with amusement the letter from Mr. Ellegood in the May 1 Record (Proportional representation article paints rose-coloured picture)/

According to Mr. Ellegood, “proportional voting will resolve nothing but ever having a majority government again”….not sure I understand his argument but I am sure, being an astute political pundit, he is aware that in BC we have had numerous governments over the years, who have gathered around 40 per cent of the vote, but have been given 100 per cent of the power.

Under proportional representation, those parties would have 40 per cent of the power, while parties with, say 25 per cent of the vote, would have 25 per cent of the power etc. Power is shared, not absolute…..which is the major tenet of proportional representation.

Of course, there are some, unfortunately, who are not after fairness and co-operation but simply after power, no matter how unfairly it is achieved.

Lawrence Vea

Courtenay