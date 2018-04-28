LETTER: Proportional representation article paints a rose-coloured picture

Dear editor,

Quite the amusing article in the April 19 Record concerning proportional voting, (Proportional representation rally at 17 Street Bridge in Courtenay Saturday) promising that it could resolve your student loans, housing crisis, and maybe even climate change. Why stop there? You could also say it could resolve issues with transportation, railways, ferries, etc.

What crap; proportional voting will resolve nothing but ever having a majority government again, and result in putting a bunch of Greens into the legislature, which is why Weaver is backing the NDP… and judging by current issues, we certainly don’t need more Greens in government.

Paul Ellegood

Courtenay

Most Read