LETTER: Proportional representation a fair voting system

Dear Editor:

Why would it be good to change our electoral system from first past the post to proportional representation?

First and foremost, proportional representation is fair.

The number of seats accurately reflects voter preference.

If a party gets 30 per cent of the votes, it gets about 30 per cent of the seats.

We can vote according to our beliefs.

Vote splitting and strategic voting are no longer an issue.

Our votes will count.

The proportional representation system accurately translates votes to seats.

We will have representation.

Every region will have representation in the government and we will all have MLAs we helped to elect.

The decision of who represents us in our top up votes that make the system proportional comes from the people receiving our votes on the regional vote list.

Cooperation leads to decision making that reflects more of our beliefs.

Power will be shared.

There is a lot of information online. YouTube makes understanding proportional representation much easier.

The fairvote.ca website has a large segment dedicated to B.C.

Dennis Pilon has been touring the Okanagan with “fact-based evidence” about our electoral systems. Look him up.

In one of our past referendums, a majority of voters said yes to proportional representation, but for some reason, they had to win 60 per cent plus one of votes.

As it is now, most of our governments have been elected with a minority of votes — less than 50 per cent.

A fair vote will require 50 per cent. A yes to proportional representation will lead to a fair voting system.

Diddy Evans

Summerland