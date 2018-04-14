LETTER: Property hoarders should pay for the privilege
With regards to Coun. Leif Wergeland's comments on the proposed speculation tax in the April 10 Saanich News article, 'Councillor wants Saanich excluded from tax,' I would like to point out that without rental housing our economy cannot grow. Anyone wanting to hoard property should pay taxes for that privilege.
Carol Hamill
Saanich