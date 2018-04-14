LETTER: Property hoarders should pay for the privilege

With regards to Coun. Leif Wergeland's comments on the proposed speculation tax in the April 10 Saanich News article, 'Councillor wants Saanich excluded from tax,' I would like to point out that without rental housing our economy cannot grow. Anyone wanting to hoard property should pay taxes for that privilege.

With regards to Coun. Leif Wergeland’s comments on the proposed speculation tax in the April 10 Saanich News article, ‘Councillor wants Saanich excluded from tax,’ I would like to point out that without rental housing our economy cannot grow. Anyone wanting to hoard property should pay taxes for that privilege.

Carol Hamill

Saanich

Previous story
LETTERS: Don’t be quick to judge those experiencing homelessness
Next story
Chief forester has work cut out for her on 10-year AAC

Just Posted

LETTER: Property hoarders should pay for the privilege

 

Tai chi and qigong session planned

 

Kelowna dragon boaters donate blood

 

9to5: The Musical hits McPherson in May

  • 16 hours ago

 

Most Read