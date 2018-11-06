LETTER: Pro representation will bring a voice to rural voters

In "Your View" a reader wrote apparently in support of the awful First Past the Post system, erroneously claiming "urban centers are too easily mislead by media or propaganda".

Urban centers tend to have more diverse opinions, thought, discussion, and media choices. It is the rural centers that, being isolated, tend to be less informed and are more easily manipulated, not the other way around.

Proportional representation is the only way everyone’s vote matters. Canada has seen too many majority governments elected by a minority. The government is supposed to represent the people, not act like dictators that won the election lottery. Nobody who leaves FPTP ever wants to go back.

An as far as wolf culls go – mankind has wiped out 60 per cent of earth’s wild and marine life in just the last 40 years. Isn’t that enough?

Jerry Haustien

Langford