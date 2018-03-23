Letter: Prince George designated as a foreign trade zone

Editor,

I am pleased with the Feb. 23 announcement that Prince George has been named a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ).

The FTZ will promote Prince George as a hub for international trade and will help local businesses compete in international markets.

I have spent many years advocating for Prince George as a hub for international trade and to attract new investors to Northern British Columbia.

With the investment that our previous government made to the Prince George Airport, road and rail enhancements and the investment to the Port of Prince Rupert – the fastest marine port to Asia – Northern B.C. and Prince George have the potential to be the fastest and greenest transportation network connecting North America and Asia.

I am extremely happy to see the provincial and federal governments following through on the work done by previous administrations.

To ensure this project and others are successful, the Liberals must build a competitive environment where industry wants to invest.

Whether it is higher taxes on small businesses, more regulations or a carbon tax, we have yet to see this.

Canada’s Conservatives will continue to fight Justin Trudeau and his tax hikes on small business every step of the way.

Todd Doherty

Cariboo-Prince George MP