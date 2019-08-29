LETTER – Prime Minister Trudeau owes Canadians several apologies

Dear editor,

Justin Trudeau keeps repeating that he will not apologize for protecting Canadian jobs even if that protection is somewhat selective. He is obviously obfuscating what the apology should be about.

He should apologize for lying to Canadians about the SNC Lavalin story.

He should apologize to Canadians for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He should apologize to Jody Wilson-Raybould for first demoting her to a lesser portfolio, using her continued presence in Cabinet as proof that all was well (and prompting her to resign), and then expelling her from the Liberal caucus.

He should apologize for all the times he answered questions in the House by saying the ethics commissioner should be allowed to do his job while at the same time obstructing that job by denying him access to witnesses.

Thank heavens the election is coming and we voters can hold him accountable.

Delbert Doll,

Courtenay