LETTER- Preference ranking would be better than proportional representation

Dear editor,

There seems to be a lot of unjustified name calling and acrimony arising from the first past the post versus the proportional representation issue.

To me the PR is a non-functional joke.

Look at our present situation, the Green tail wagging the NDP dog – one minority party holding the other minority party to ransom.

With PR it could be much worse.

Much better would be a modified first past the post system with each voter having a second or even a third choice. If your pink elephant party is eliminated, your second choice would be counted.

This would ensure each riding was represented by a majority and all choices would be heard. We all benefit from a functional and effective government.

George Dennis

Comox