LETTER- Preference ranking would be better than proportional representation

Dear editor,
There seems to be a lot of unjustified name calling and acrimony arising from the first past the post versus the proportional representation issue.
To me the PR is a non-functional joke.
Look at our present situation, the Green tail wagging the NDP dog – one minority party holding the other minority party to ransom.
With PR it could be much worse.
Much better would be a modified first past the post system with each voter having a second or even a third choice. If your pink elephant party is eliminated, your second choice would be counted.
This would ensure each riding was represented by a majority and all choices would be heard. We all benefit from a functional and effective government.
George Dennis
Comox