Dear Editor:

I would like to take time to remind the people of Summerland that we have a super fire department.

I had occasion to need them at my farm recently. They are the most competent, professional and dedicated group of individuals, and most of them are volunteers.

I publicly thank them.

Karl Seidel

Summerland

