Letter – Praise for Burns Lake hospital

Editor:

I applaud the Northern Health Authority’s Lakes District Hospital for their attentive care of my 79-year-old mother. She leads a very healthy life and chose life in contending with cancer. Her recovery has been difficult post-surgery, bringing her from Vancouver to Burns Lake, where she is receiving top-notch care. You are angels.

I work in the U.S., where this would cost thousands. Remember to take care of yourselves: in the overburdened health care system do not expect professionals to fix you up if you can’t help yourselves.

Be thankful that you aren’t in a society where insurance companies are dominant. In the U.S., a simple illness/accident puts personal assets at stake. Assets. I was involved in a motor vehicle accident on highway 16 in 2013; the occupants of the other vehicle drove away, whereas my vehicle was destroyed.

Today, my insurance company has a list of my assets at stake to pay for alleged headaches, nightmares of others. People simply do not comprehend how lucky you are to live in a Canadian society where health, motor and home insurance don’t slam your wallet.

Be thankful for the kind world you live in; the grass isn’t greener elsewhere. And know that you live in a very nice community, as I witness every time I visit my mother, from the strong Wet’suwet’en and Lake Babine to the Caucasians, you are all one and this shines.

Cynthia George Taha

Bellingham, Wash.