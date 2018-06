The electoral situation in Ontario, described by Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne's June 1 admission that she'll lose the election, reveals something that B.C. voters should know.

This is a good example of why FPTP is complicated (who to vote against?) and PR is simple (safely vote for your favourites).

Constance More

Victoria