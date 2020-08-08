LETTER: PQB area needs upgraded recycling facilities

My wife and I live in Qualicum and bought our first EV in 2018 because we feel strongly about supporting the environment.

My wife and I live in Qualicum and bought our first EV in 2018 because we feel strongly about supporting the environment.

That being said, we are extremely disappointed that the recycling depot in Qualicum Beach is no longer open.

The nearest depot in Parksville no longer takes glass, styrofoam, soft plastics or non-corrugated cardboard.

There are also long lineups (over 30 minutes) at this depot for cans and bottle returns, especially since the BC Liquor stores are no longer accepting empty returns.

We lived in Maple Ridge, where glass and soft plastics were part of the curbside pickup program.

If you don’t make it easy to recycle, these items will be (are being) thrown out and become landfill.

We are not the only residents in our region that are frustrated with the lack of recycling for these items.

Driving to the nearest recycling depot that accepts these items in Nanaimo or Courtenay is not a viable option and just adds to the carbon footprint of something that is supposed to help the environment.

What steps are being taken to provide residents in our area with proper recycling facilities?

When will they become available?

Art and Rose Prufer

Qualicum Beach

