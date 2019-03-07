LETTER: Poster pans political party propaganda

James' performance was a perfect example of why I despise political parties...

To the editor,

Carole James’ broadcast speech Feb. 19 on B.C.’s provincial budget should have been simply the informational presentation of a budget, not a platform for political party propaganda. I lost count of the number of needless derogatory references she made to “the previous government.”

James’ performance was a perfect example of why I despise political parties; their self-serving inflammatory rhetoric, their focused intent on gaining and holding onto power by any means, however sleazy.

I would rather be offered independent candidates who appear to possess both plain common sense and personal integrity.

People who can spell out the issues they will pursue, without falsely promising outcomes they may not have the ability (or intention?) to fulfill.

It is sad that our system makes it very difficult for clear-headed people, free of party dogma and constraint, to run for election with much chance of success.

Alexander Miller,

Beaver Creek