LETTER: Population straining B.C. power supply

It's sad and quite funny a longtime NDP voter would blame Site C issues on a project started by the BC Liberals that was at the point of no return.

So if a new bridge over the Fraser River is over budget during construction, do we stop the process?

Sadly, B.C. continues to follow the Expo 86 slogan, “invite the world,” and if 60,000-plus people keep moving to B.C., they may as well stay in tents as our power supply will be in short supply sooner than you think. Quite ironic the letter writers name is Bright.

Stuart Walker

Central Saanich

Goldstream News Gazette

