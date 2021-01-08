LETTER: Politicians travelling abroad during pandemic is unaceptable

With all the revelations of politicians travelling [out of country] I have one more statement to make to the politicians at all levels and it is this: How dare you treat us like this?

Not one politician has actually suffered from their ‘”I’ll do as I want” behaviours.

The rest of us have sloppy, ill-prepared, and unevenly applied laws enforced against us. We are fined, we go to jail, we are preached to by the “faithful,” even in grocery stores, and we must stay home and not see family nor friends, not even for a funeral. Yes, that has happened to me.

Why are we treated like this? Because we are not members of the ruling party nor elected to a provincial legislature.

If anyone thinks ordinary voters will forget this, they are wrong. This is injustice against ordinary people. Some advice to the politicians: an apology is not enough. This will fester unless dealt with and laws applied in the same way they are applied to ordinary people.

I am furious.

Richard Cummings

