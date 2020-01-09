LETTER: Police in Surrey should put moratorium on tickets, chase real criminals

RCMP should stop wasting resources on minor infractions and focus on serious crime

One reader says RCMP should stop wasting resources on handing out tickets and fines and put more energy into solving real crime. (Aaron Hinks file photo)

The Editor,

As a citizen, I call for an immediate moratorium on all tickets until Surrey’s major crimes are solved.

We have drive-by shootings, sex assaults on young girls and women, murders, muggings resulting in deaths – the police need to focus on what is important.

Place a moratorium on all ticketing and go after serious crimes.

I believe I can speak for all residents that minor infraction tickets are a complete waste of city resources. No more tickets. More investigation into serious crimes.

This is getting ridiculous. No wonder the RCMP is losing the contract.

I have nothing against RCMP officers – many of them are very great people with dedication.

However, priorities must be established. Killings are more important to solve than going after some guy whose insurance expired the day before.

Kris Taylor, Surrey

edit@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter