LETTER: Podesta was computer illiterate

Story on hacking allegations is incomplete

Dear Editor:

There are always two sides to a story.

One side has sneaky Russian technical wizards, in the middle of the night, hacking into the DNC (Democratic National Committee).

The other side is the direct evidence contained in those hacked John Podesta emails.

The emails clearly show that Podesta was computer illiterate.

Hacking emails requires a user’s identification and a password. Podesta’s user ID was john.podesta@gmail.com. Who would have guessed!

And his password: a modification of the word password.

Oh my goodness, we just hacked the Podesta emails.

At least twice, Podesta asked advice on what he should do with phishing emails. (Wow, illiterate and dumb.) (March 19, 2016.)

It gets worse.

Podesta left his iPhone in a taxi. (July 19 to 21, 2015.) He didn’t use a passcode for his iPhone. No security.

Dumb and dumber.

Maybe, one day, the national media will cover the ‘other’ side of the ‘hacked email’ story.

David Gregory

Summerland

