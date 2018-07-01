LETTER: Plight of homeless dampens celebrations

Re: Tent City in Regina Park won’t end soon, Saanich News, June 29.

It was impossible to celebrate Canada Day when some of our compatriots are living in sub humans conditions just a few blocks away from our house and in a different galaxy of our conscience. Impossible to celebrate when 860,000 Canadians are forced to eat from food banks every month in order to sustain their lives; and our elderly parents are left in hospitals hallways waiting endless hours for medical attention; and we have to endure years waiting for a knee replacement or seeing a specialist.

These are not the inventions of my feverish mind, but are the realities that fellow Canadians are enduring every day.

Our government claims poverty, yet, finds the resources to embark in militaristic adventures in Latvia, Ukraine, Estonia, Iraq, Afghanistan, and the latest myth-creating “peace-keeping” adventure in Mali.

Canadians are justified in proudly celebrating the achievement of our communities, but must critically voice and condemn the many inadequacies that the Canadian ruling elite, represented by either political parties, is imposing on our fellow citizens, destroying the best moral, social and ethical values that an open and civilized society can offer.

Carlos Flores

Saanich