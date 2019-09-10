LETTER – Plenty of alternative transportation modes available

Dear editor,

Walkers, joggers, runners and users of skateboards, electric mobility carts, roller skates, baby strollers, scooters, folding shopping carts, and bicycles of all kinds. Users of school buses, public buses, handyDART. Drivers of electric two-wheeled scooters. OK, motorcyclists too. These are some of the people who use the many, many alternatives to the private car-SUV-truck.

The population of the Comox Valley has increased, and will likely continue to increase.

Do we want our town space to be occupied by more roads, and more parking lots? Do we enjoy spending our time sitting in cars, maybe impatient and angry at being stuck in traffic, then driving some more to look for a parking spot? Change is always difficult, particularly when forced upon us. But if you do the math, and apply economies of scale; increased traffic + increased roads + increased parking lots = big box stores + huge parking lots. Is this what we want for our future?

So, please consider trying any of the alternatives, try to reduce those individual car trips, and be part of the solution to our traffic problems. Walking, my favorite in all kinds of weather, is also super healthy, and not frustrating or anger-inducing. Try walking more. It’s great!

Georgina Price,

Black Creek