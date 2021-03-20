LETTER: Please register to become kidney donor

According to the BC & Yukon branch of The Kidney Foundation of Canada, a kidney transplant is often a kidney patient’s best hope for a better quality of life. (Dreamstime Photo)

March is kidney month. Thirty years ago my daughter Teri married her husband Rob. The laughable saying at the time was that their kidneys were calling to each other rather than their hearts.

Five years into the marriage Rob’s kidneys failed due to a hereditary condition. After much dialysis and many failed donor matches it was determined that Teri’s kidney was a perfect match. This was unique since they were not blood related.

On March 11, 1996 the operation was completed and Rob became the recipient of Teri’s kidney. At the time it was said that the kidney would probably last between 20 and 23 years. So this March 11 marks the 25th anniversary of this kidney donation and the doctor says it is still doing well.

If you are not registered as a kidney donor please go online and become one. It could change the life of a person.

Gail Skidmore

Chilliwack Progress