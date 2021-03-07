LETTER: Please be respectful to landowners adjacent to Agassiz dikes

Laurens van Vliet asks people on dikes to be respectful of the farms around them

(Re: “Kent to consider opening Agassiz dikes to recreational users,” Feb. 24, 2021)

A call for full public recreational access to all the dikes in the District of Kent should not come as a surprise.

Our own Official Community Plan (OCP) in 2015 states under the heading of Cycling and Walking Policy #7: “Implement improvements to the dike trail system to improve safety and accessibility for human-powered recreation use (walking, cycling).”

Also, I read on the Kent district website that an OCP “sets out goals and supporting policies that reflect the desires of the community.”

Experiences in other municipalities that provide for public recreational access to their dike systems has been very positive. Why?

Because at each dike access point there are signs informing the dike users how they are expected to behave, like a Code of Conduct. Signs such as: Remember to scoop the poop; Dogs must be Leashed; Absolutely NO ATV’s, Motorcycles or other Motorized Vehicles; and last but not least, a NOTICE sign that says:

LAND ON BOTH SIDES OF THE DYKE/TRAIL IS PRIVATE PROPERTY.

PLEASE BE RESPECTFUL AND STAY ON THE TRAIL.

ALL DOGS MUST BE LEASHED AS PER FRASER VALLEY REGIONAL DISTRICT BYLAW NO. 1206, 2013.

And of course not to forget the pet waste stations and trash cans at dike access points.

In light of the positive experience in other municipalities, I look forward to the same positive experience in the District of Kent when the dikes are accessible to the public for walking, cycling, exercising, and dog walking.

-Laurens van Vliet, Agassiz

Agassiz-Harrison Observer