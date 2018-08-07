One of Oak Bay’s artistic pianos played by a passer-by. Someone pilfered the cover of the McNeill Bay piano and arts laureate Barbara Adams hopes for its return. (File photo)

Letter: Plea for return of piano cover

Would the person who borrowed the piano cover from the McNeill Bay art piano please return it to the piano. It costs the program $400 and is needed for overnight and rainy weather.

Barbara Adams

Oak Bay Arts Laureate

