Letter: Plea for return of piano cover

Would the person who borrowed the piano cover from the McNeill Bay art piano please return it to the piano. It costs the program $400 and is needed for overnight and rainy weather.
Barbara Adams
Oak Bay Arts Laureate
Within a single society, values and opinions can diverge substantially on the issues of substance use, addiction and overdose. Our values and opinions are shaped by a number of things including our experiences. This article contains my values and opinion based on my experiences... Hopefully it sparks some conversation.
While driving home to Parksville recently, I heard MLA Michelle Stilwell on the radio commenting on proportional representation. She said that the proportional representation system is confusing and discouraging for older populations. The inference being that seniors are incapable of learning something new and therefore should stick to the status quo.
'Sounds disturbing neighbourhoods for miles.'
I am responding to Mr. Bartholemew's letter that shocked to my core. When we no longer care for one another we have no civil society left. And thinking because you pay taxes means you can have your ideology enforced is ignorant.
There are many places that can serve to anchor a community: its main street, its city/town hall, its library, its schools.
I would like to warn those in my community that stinging jelly fish are floating in amongst the seaweed in Parksville bay.
Why is it that city council can ram through a multimillion-dollar decision on a homeless project, but can't decide after four years which food cart truck should be allowed in a park?