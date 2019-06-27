LETTER – Playing crosswalk roulette at a dangerous spot in Comox

Dear editor,

Dear editor,

I have just come home from an evening walk with my dog and again I’ve played the game of crosswalk roulette as I use the crosswalk on Balmoral Avenue in Comox, crossing from one part of Brooklyn Creek to the other.

I waited at the crosswalk as a car and a motorcycle went by, well above the speed limit, not even glancing in my direction. Sadly, it’s a regular occurrence.

The speed limit is 50 km/h along this stretch and I would guess that perhaps a quarter of the drivers go this speed. The rest, well, anywhere from 50 on up, particularly those coming from Torrence. These drivers seem to want to get going as fast as they can before they get to the four-way stop at Pritchard.

My estimate would be that at least 100 people use this crosswalk daily and it’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or killed at this spot.

There are signs designating a crosswalk but the signs are right on the crosswalk and tucked behind some trees so they are basically useless.

I have contacted the Town of Comox twice about this situation and they don’t seem inclined to do anything. They did paint the crossword a couple of years ago but the paint has dulled and what’s the point if people are ignoring the crosswalk anyways. I suggested a pedestrian activated light or at least flashing lights to alert drivers to the crosswalk. Not interested.

I would suggest the Town take a more serious look at this or will they just wait until the worst happens. I hope not.

Barb Tribe,

Comox

Previous story
Column: The pageantry of graduation
Next story
City Hall needs a good decluttering

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Annual Church of St Paul picnic enjoyed by all

    By Elli Kohnert

  • Student athletes shine at Barriere Secondary

    To wrap up another busy year of hard work and sportsmanship Barriere Secondary held their annual Athletic Banquet and Potluck on Tuesday, June 18, with students, staff and parents in attendance at the school gymnasium. Numerous awards were handed out to some very deserving young athletes, and by all reports the potluck was a great success.

  • Anela plays for L’Arche Comox Valley at next First Tuesday Fundraiser

    Anela Kahiamoe will be the featured performer at the next First Tuesday Fundraiser, at the Mex Pub Tuesday, July 2.

  • Barriere teamsters join Inland Draft Wagon Trek

    The Inland Draft and Teamsters Association say that approximately 50 per cent of the association's members annually attend the North Thompson Fall Fair in Barriere as competitors over the annual Labour Day weekend event.

  • Lady in the sand trap was a painful thing to watch

    As I sit in my office on this very wet Thursday I am reflecting on the lovely weather we had for Ladies' Night on Tuesday, June 18. Thirty-nine ladies turned out to take advantage. The Golf gods must have been smiling on us. We did get a light sprinkle and I do mean LIGHT. The temperature was perfect for golfing. Too bad my golfing wasn't perfect for the temperature.

  • Royals end winless skid on diamond

    The Save-On-Foods Parksville Royals ended their B.C. Premier Baseball League winless drought when they swept their doubleheader against the host Whalley Chiefs 5-4 and 12-0.

  • LETTER – Playing crosswalk roulette at a dangerous spot in Comox

    Dear editor,