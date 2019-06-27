LETTER – Playing crosswalk roulette at a dangerous spot in Comox

Dear editor,

I have just come home from an evening walk with my dog and again I’ve played the game of crosswalk roulette as I use the crosswalk on Balmoral Avenue in Comox, crossing from one part of Brooklyn Creek to the other.

I waited at the crosswalk as a car and a motorcycle went by, well above the speed limit, not even glancing in my direction. Sadly, it’s a regular occurrence.

The speed limit is 50 km/h along this stretch and I would guess that perhaps a quarter of the drivers go this speed. The rest, well, anywhere from 50 on up, particularly those coming from Torrence. These drivers seem to want to get going as fast as they can before they get to the four-way stop at Pritchard.

My estimate would be that at least 100 people use this crosswalk daily and it’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or killed at this spot.

There are signs designating a crosswalk but the signs are right on the crosswalk and tucked behind some trees so they are basically useless.

I have contacted the Town of Comox twice about this situation and they don’t seem inclined to do anything. They did paint the crossword a couple of years ago but the paint has dulled and what’s the point if people are ignoring the crosswalk anyways. I suggested a pedestrian activated light or at least flashing lights to alert drivers to the crosswalk. Not interested.

I would suggest the Town take a more serious look at this or will they just wait until the worst happens. I hope not.

Barb Tribe,

Comox