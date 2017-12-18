Letter: Plastic bags find usefulness in some kitchens

Thirty-six per cent of Oak Bay residents live in multi-residence buildings. Our options for dealing with garbage are not the same as those ensconced in single family homes. Typically, in our buildings we rely on store issued plastic bags to collect and transport our garbage. Paper might leak and require the decimation of more trees. Apartment and waste management frowns on chucking unwrapped refuse into our bins.

As a devotee of reducing, recycling and reusing for decades, I have no love for plastic bags. StilI, the question arises what is our practical, lightweight, budget kind, space savings, old folks friendly alternative? Without an answer and if complimentary plastic bags are banned, what has been achieved if we still must rely on but now have to buy them?

Ironically, for us these bags serve two purposes: shopping and garbage collection which makes then double use – unlike the actual single use garbage bags which stand alone homes typically employ. Is there a lack of clarity in the Victoria by-law which means these too have been unwittingly banned?

Roberta Allen

Oak Bay