Letter: Plastic bags are a habit we should all quit

So, 81 year old David Suzuki is busting his gut so that people’s grandchildren will have an earth worth living on and Oak Bay says to wait. A condo resident says they need plastic bags for their garbage. How sad is that?

Plan B – why doesn’t Oak Bay buy enough reusable bags for all their employees that volunteer and ask them for feedback. That’s a cheap option – one small bag they can stuff in a coat pocket, a larger bag from Fairway and a liquor bag from the liquor store. Total cost? Certainly way less than $1,000 and the feedback is free. People will be surprised when they end up with a number of reusable shopping bags also over time. What if Fairway and/or Oak Bay dump sold compostable bags for condo residents to put their garbage in?

Life boils down to one word – habit. A lot of people have had to quit smoking in their lifetime, quitting plastic bags must be a lot easier. A quote supplied by David Suzuki says it all “We’re in a giant car heading towards a brick wall and everyone’s arguing over where they’re going to sit.”

Philip Renouf

Oak Bay