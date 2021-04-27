LETTER: Pitt Meadows woman wonders why filming allowed but kids activities on hold

Dear Editor,
Why can we have movies being taped in Maple Ridge, but there is no activites for the kids?
The longer this goes on, the grumpier we all get …
When will this end?
Linda Hoy, Pitt Meadows
.
• READ MORE: Canada to get 1.9M vaccine doses this week…
• READ MORE: Received first dose of COVID vaccine before April ? B.C. says it’s time to register for 2nd
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.