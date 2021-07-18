LETTER: Pitt Meadows residents should be given vote on new ‘cop shop’

Dear Editor,
[RE: Site for new Pitt Meadows RCMP office considered approved, July 13, The News]
Two people have loudly opposed the expensive construction of a “new cop shop” in Pitt Meadows.
Sandie Banni feels it should go to a referendum, and Darlene Mercer thinks it is all about “legacy.”
As stated, many facilities in Pitt Meadows require repairs.
Millions of dollars spent for the Village/City of Pitt Meadows for a new police station.
Is this an urgent situation?
How many police people are working this area?
Is the crime rate in Pitt Meadows that high?
I guess Pitt Meadows’ tax revenue must be enormous? or will be with higher taxes?
Oh, I forgot that the mayor is an ex police officer.
I agree with both Banni and Mercer, this large expenditures should be decided by the citizen of Pitt Meadows.
Lance Felgnar, Pitt Meadows
