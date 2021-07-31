LETTER: Pitt Meadows resident treated to nightly concert by noisy vehicles

Nothing seems to be done to deal with people driving autos that disturb the peace, writer says

Dear Editor,

Re: [Muffle noise, The News, July 16]

We live on Ford Road, the Pitt Meadows drag strip between the airport and Harris Road.

Every evening and night we are treated to excessive noise from these vehicles accelerating towards Airport Road.

This is not only a nuisance but unsafe, and nothing seems to be done about it.

Roy Kelln, Pitt Meadows

