LETTER: Pitt Meadows picnic area in jeopardy

A section of waterfront land in south Pitt Meadows, used by park users much of the year, could be lost, fears a local resident. (Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

RE: Loss of Fraser River shoreline park picnic area.

I am writing today to bring attention to the anticipated elimination of one of the few (if not the only) riverfront picnic areas in the City of Pitt Meadows.

Presently the expanse of grass existing between the rivers’ bank and the Trans-Canada Trail is used extensively by picnickers, dogwalkers, and individuals seeking a safe respite during these difficult covid times.

Council is considering the staff report to council planning and development (FILE: 11-5280-14/21 REPORT DATE: Jan. 26, 2021) that would accept an exchange with Onni Group (as part of their provincial requirement to off-set habitat impacts of enclosing ditches along Harris Road riparian work on the Katzie slough) to remove invasive plants along the Fraser River’s edge at waterfront commons/shoreline parks and replant the cleared areas with native species.

Onni’s attempt at “off-set” will result in increased maintenance cost to taxpayers after the 2.5-year agreement is concluded whereas presently the subject area is easily maintained with weekly mowing’s.

Robert Samson, Pitt Meadows

