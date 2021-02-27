LETTER: Pitt Meadows letter writer grateful for all those who cared for her at hospital

Dear Editor,
I want to publicly thank Ridge Meadows Hospital for their excellent care while spending an unexpected stay.
From the moment I was admitted, to the long hours in the ER and the balance on 3 West, I was treated with upmost respect and amazing care.
Doctors, nurses, lab tecs, x ray specialists, cleaners, lab workers and kitchen staff – all made for a finelytuned operation.
They work so hard and never complain.
I wish I could name you all personally but since I cannot, please accept my deepest appreciation for all you do.
Diane Humphries, Pitt Meadows
