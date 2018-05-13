Letter: pipeline project should create long-term jobs for Canadians

Letter writer concerned with outsourcing of jobs

Editor,

Re: “How to salvage a pipeline project,” Tom Fletcher, May 2

What really angers me is the unrelenting jingoism over the pipeline expansion creating jobs, when almost all are temporary work.

Also, it’s conspicuous how there’s little to no mainstream media discussion of creating actual long-term employment by processing enough of our own crude to, at the very least, supply the expensive gas-consumption requirements of Canadians – even if it means paying a little more for Canadian wages – instead of exporting the bulk raw resource then importing the finished product. A similar question could be asked in regards to our raw-log softwood exports abroad.

After 30 years of consuming mainstream news media, I’ve yet to come across a seriously thorough debate on why Canada’s various governments consistently refuse to alter this practice, which undoubtedly is the most profitable for the huge Texas-based corporation, Kinder Morgan. And I’m not talking about open and closed on the same sole day, with the topic discussion parameters constrained to the point the outcome seemed predetermined.

If the Americans can extract and process their own oil — as well as our crude and logs — then we should be equally as patriotic thus Canada First, even if it means paying slightly higher for Canadian wages than those in the U.S.

Frank Sterle Jr

White Rock, B.C.

