LETTER: Ping pong table a drop in the funding bucket

Re: Taxpayers question cost of new public ping pong table in Humboldt Plaza. Stan Bartlett and his cultish organization worry and complain about funding ping pong tables in a public space.

Re: Taxpayers question cost of new public ping pong table in Humboldt Plaza. Stan Bartlett and his cultish organization worry and complain about funding ping pong tables in a public space.

I am curious to know his opinion about the city’s subsidies to religious institutions and private schools.

ALSO READ: Vancouver Islanders ponder the traditional practice of giving tax breaks to churches

ALSO READ: Humanist association applauds Saanich’s decision to commission report into tax exemptions

I also like to know how he feels about the corporate welfare in the form of $42 million of taxpayers’ money being given to Nokia to develop new wireless technology, $12 million to Loblaws to purchased energy-efficient freezers, $10 million to subsidize inefficient industries in the steel sector, $1.2 billion in the next five years to the aerospace industry and the generous subsidies to Ukraine to purchase weapons.

True, most of these tax handouts are federal initiatives, but we all pay for it indirectly through our federal income tax.

Carlos Flores

Saanich