Letter: Pickles and ice cream? Delicacies popular with pregnant women

To the editor:
Yesterday while constructing a salami, cheese, tomato and mayo sandwich, I began to wonder about the cravings that often attack pregnant women when it comes to food-related matters.
I decided to talk with a few women about that very topic and the following revelations create quite a buffet:
• pickled carrots, anything spicy(normally a “no-no”)
• olives (all kinds)
•McCain frozen chocolate pie
•double orders when dining out (appetizer, salad, entree, dessert)
• pomegranates
• Spam (or any kind of luncheon meat in a tin)
• cold pizza with anchovies
• Cheesies
• grape popsicles.
Whatever became of those dill pickles and ice cream…fact or fiction?
Terry Moore
Lake Country