Letter: Pickles and ice cream? Delicacies popular with pregnant women

One Lake Country resident wants to know

To the editor:

Yesterday while constructing a salami, cheese, tomato and mayo sandwich, I began to wonder about the cravings that often attack pregnant women when it comes to food-related matters.

I decided to talk with a few women about that very topic and the following revelations create quite a buffet:

• pickled carrots, anything spicy(normally a “no-no”)

• olives (all kinds)

•McCain frozen chocolate pie

•double orders when dining out (appetizer, salad, entree, dessert)

• pomegranates

• Spam (or any kind of luncheon meat in a tin)

• cold pizza with anchovies

• Cheesies

• grape popsicles.

Whatever became of those dill pickles and ice cream…fact or fiction?

Terry Moore

Lake Country

