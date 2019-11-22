LETTER: Phone scam has become annoying

Dear Editor:

I’ve had frequent phone calls from an outfit that says that I had a PC service contract with them in the past and that this outfit will take $299.95 out of my bank account for automatic renewal unless I respond.

These same calls have come from a different phone number each time.

Out of curiosity, I called one of those numbers and a foreign-sounding voice told me that I’d get a refund, and all I had to do was give the caller my email address.

Of course, I didn’t do this, and I also talked to my bank manager.

This threatened sum of money could not automatically be taken out of my account.

What the caller probably wanted was my email address so that my computer could be hacked.

Please report this scam. Sometimes I have had calls as early as 6 a.m., and I saw that one of the calls came from the island of Grenada.

This has become tediously annoying!

Marilyn Hansen

Summerland

