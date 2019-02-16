Letter: Pets are not food, they’re family

To the editor:

I was horrified to see a story about a person looking to buy people’s pets for slaughter and eating.

I first saw the listing on a Facebook friend’s page from the U.K., and I thought it must be a hoax. But sadly, it was not. Over the past three years, I have saved eight pups from the dog meat industry in South Korea. Some people may be shocked to hear that dogs and cats are being eaten in First World countries.

They aren’t being eaten for economic reasons, but rather for cultural beliefs that dog meat can heal various ailments. For me, it’s not the fact they are eating what we consider to be pets, it’s the fact that the belief is the meat is better if the animal is tortured.

They are tortured in the most sickening ways. Death does not come easy. So when I see an ad from someone in my city looking for pets to eat, it’s very upsetting. Canada needs to pass a law outlawing the consumption of pets. Our first rescue from the South Korean dog meat farm was Kai. She had never seen grass or touched solid ground before coming to Canada. She is not food, she’s family.

Dayleen VanRyswyk

Kelowna