LETTER: People with mental illness can be an asset
I think it is important to realize that having a mental illness is not a crime, nor does it mean that people with them will become criminals. Sometimes it is more of a social misunderstanding. People with mental illnesses can still be a big asset to society. Society should show more compassion for the mentally ill.
Sean Murray
Victoria
