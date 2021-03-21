Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: People with mental illness can be an asset

I think it is important to realize that having a mental illness is not a crime, nor does it mean that people with them will become criminals. Sometimes it is more of a social misunderstanding. People with mental illnesses can still be a big asset to society. Society should show more compassion for the mentally ill.

Sean Murray

Victoria

Goldstream News Gazette

