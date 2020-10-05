LETTER: ‘People probably don’t understand science behind the need for masks’

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

I’m disturbed by the growing numbers of people refusing to wear masks.

I believe part of the problem is that many people probably don’t understand the science behind the need for masks.

I believe strongly that the public should be bombarded with ads demonstrating how the virus is transmitted: in water droplets that are expelled when infected people cough, sneeze, sing or just exhale normally.

These ads should also demonstrate how the mask traps these droplets thus preventing transmission to others. And mask-wearers are protected from these droplets entering their own nose and mouth while inhaling.

I believe if people could see the science behind these decisions that they may be more willing to comply. No one likes rules and regulations without purpose. These ads would appeal to people’s intelligence and not just their willingness to blindly follow orders.

Angie Harriott

Qualicum Beach

