LETTER: People need to act on climate change

Dear Editor,

Letter writer Cherryl Katnich [Big forces at work, Langley Advance, Feb. 7, 2019] is correct in that the sun does power a planet’s climate system. However, its atmosphere also has a profound impact. For example, although Mercury is closer to the sun, Venus is hotter because its atmosphere is mostly carbon dioxide.

In its report, America’s Climate Choices, the National Academy of Sciences states that climate change “is very likely caused primarily by the emission of greenhouse gases from human activities,” and it calls for strong national action and international cooperation to address it.

The NAS contends that this is wise risk management, because climate impacts will last for hundreds to thousands of years, but climate action can be scaled back if it is shown to be more stringent than what is needed.

Climate change should be a bridge, rather than a wedge issue. I’m heartened that the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act was recently reintroduced in the House of Representatives. Let’s work together on climate solutions.

Terry Hansen, Hales Corners, Wisconsin

