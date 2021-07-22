Letter: People addicted to drugs not sole reason neighbourhoods unruly

People addicted to drugs not sole reason neighbourhoods unruly

This letter is in response to “Drug situation out of control in Duncan”, (Citizen, July 15)

Though your letter may have been a cry for attention to all levels of government it was appallingly harsh and unempathetic. The “drug situation” is very sad indeed and most horrifying for the individuals stuck in it. I wonder, did it feel better for you after you wrote such a graphic tale? Don’t you think we Canadians have done enough damage by forcing ‘our way’ onto others that we thought should be changed because we didn’t like the looks of us/them?

Look around your neighbourhoods, there are lots of reasons neighbourhoods look unruly and it is certainly not only because of drug addicts. As the old saying goes, ‘those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones’.

I am part of the recovery community and I know the hard work that is being done in many areas to help those in need. There is no such thing as a perfect world however, I’m pretty sure we don’t want to continue locking people up and hiding them from society because it causes us to cringe. Opening our eyes and doing our part in the community goes a long way in healing those that are vulnerable, left astray and weakened.

Next time you want to get attention for a grave matter maybe it would help not to throw someone under the bus in the process.

Kerry James

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen