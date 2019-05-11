Letter: Penticton taxes to China

Should the taxpayers of Penticton subsidize Chinese billionaires? That is what the mayor and council are planning on forcing us to do.

Ironman is a business owned by the Wanda Group, a Chinese conglomerate. They have annual revenues of over $40 billion and are hugely profitable—they definitely should not be picking the pockets of Penticton residents.

I volunteered several times at both the Ironman and the Challenge events and would welcome a return of a major triathlon to Penticton. However, I am completely opposed to bribing a wealthy company into bringing the event to our town.

Yes, the city should support events like this by offering the use of public facilities, but we should not feel we need to pay them massive amounts of taxpayer money.

Steve Hunn

Penticton

