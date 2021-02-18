LETTER: Penticton shouldn’t be the dumping ground for society’s problems

Life-long resident is worried about the escalating aggression by transients who land here

Although I’m empathetic to all people who might be disposed of a warm place to rest your head, I think the homeless who have roots in Penticton should be served before transients who come here from somewhere else.

I have spoken with many transients over the past few years who were mislead by authorities from other towns (mostly coastal) who claimed there was housing available in Penticton.

What better way to be rid of a “problem” person. Send them to some other town or city so they don’t have to deal with him/her.

What’s bothersome with this is using interior cities as a “dumping ground for their problems.

It upsets me off that the local citizens are held hostage to these quite often drug-using miscreants.

I have witnessed some individuals yelling, swearing and physically threatening workers in restaurants and in our parks. I think we have to communicate to the authorities, mostly from the Coast, we are not a dumping ground for their societal problems.

Dave Hopkins

Life-long Penticton resident

