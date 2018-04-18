Letter: Penticton not measuring up

I am not aware of what progress has been made in addressing unmet needs identified by the study

As I read about current social, economic and legal issues challenging Penticton, I am reminded of a comprehensive study I did in 2010.

The study, called Measuring Up Penticton, was conducted for the Penticton and District Community Resources Society and funded by 2010 Legacies Now and the Province of B.C.

Through extensive community consultations I was able to articulate 19 recommendations related to unmet needs in the areas of housing, transportation, employment, recreation, education and training and general government services — local and provincial. These recommendations were made within the context of the study’s main focus of “accessibility and inclusion,” and attempted to answer the question “Is everyone welcome?” in Penticton.

I am not aware of what progress has been made in addressing unmet needs identified by the study. It would be interesting (and probably illuminating) to have a look at what has been done in the past eight years to make Penticton a more accessible and inclusive city, and what challenges remain.

Allan Markin, PhD

Penticton