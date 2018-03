Dear Editor,

Thanks to Bob Groeneveld for the amusing column [Old Adages Don’t Always Translate, March 29, Langley Advance] ‘metricizing’ English expressions.

But Bob should know that the pound in the expression ‘in for a penny, in for a pound’ refers to currency, not weight.

So the proper ‘metricization’ would be ‘in for a penny, in for $1.81’ based on the current exchange with the pound sterling.

Rudy Ydenberg, Langley